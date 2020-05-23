Fields of Fire is a solitaire game system that gives players the challenge of commanding a rifle company between World War II and Present Day. The game is different from many tactical games in that it is diceless and card based. There are two decks used to play. The Terrain Deck is based on a specific region and is used to build a map for the various missions your company must perform.

Alexander loves this game and even has gone as far as getting designer Ben Hull’s autograph on the rulebook (you can see that on the featured image). He gushes when he talks about it and really does enjoy playing the game.

-Grant