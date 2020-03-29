Devil Dogs: Belleau Wood 1918 is a new game from Worthington Publishing designed by John Poniske and his son, John Poniske. The game is unique in that it captures the tension and high rate of casualties without ever casting a single die, relying more on planning and issuing orders as the active or reactive player. Each side will have a 30 card deck that is faction specific. Devil Dogs: Belleau Wood 1918 has involved a great deal of research and play-testing, the result is an intense and satisfying game that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

We published an interview with the designer several years ago and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/06/11/interview-with-john-poniske-designer-of-the-devil-dogs-of-belleau-wood-from-worthington-games-coming-to-kickstarter/

-Grant