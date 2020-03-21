The new 2nd Edition copy of Cataphract is beautiful and has a lot of great content for anyone who loves Roman battles. A bonus is that this edition includes the Battles of the Utus River (447 CE) and the Catalaunian Fields (451 CE) from the original Attila Scourge of God Module. Cataphract portrays the development of the art of war wrought by the early Byzantine Empire, during the reign of Emperor Justinian, under his great Generals Belisarius and Narses. During this period the Byzantine Empire, also known as the Eastern Roman Empire, for a brief period of time, re-captured a large portion of what was formerly the Western Roman Empire. Although successful in its attempts to reconquer Italy and North Africa, the Byzantine Empire’s resources were insufficient to hold on to its gains.

-Grant