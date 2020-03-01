We discovered Warfighter last year and frankly can’t get enough. We started with Warfighter: Pacific, then went back and obtained Warfighter: World War II and now have expanded into Warfighter: Shadow War. In case you don’t know, Warfighter: Shadow War is a card game for 1 to 6 players. You play cooperatively against the system to complete Modern Special Forces squad-level combat missions. At the start of each mission, you each select a soldier, equip them with skills, weapons, and combat gear within the mission’s Resource limit. Then play through scenarios with different missions, objectives, enemies and rewards. This game though is not about firing your guns and throwing grenades. This edition is about subtetly and sneakery as you want to get to the objective while only engaging the minimum numbers of enemies.

-Grant