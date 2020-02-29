Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Edition from GMT Games includes major updates to the original version. These changes are significant enough that GMT is offering an update kit separately to original owners. The updated components to the 2nd Edition (with noted changes) are:

1 x Rulebook (UPDATED to living rules v2.2)

1 x Scenario Book (UPDATED with new scenarios and expanded by 8 pages)

2 x Air combat player aid (UPDATED – to v2.2)

1 x Bombing player aid (UPDATED – to v2.2)

2 x Wing Displays

1 x Map (UPDATED – this is the same art as the Supremacy map, but non-mounted)

5 x Aircraft data card sheets (UPDATED)

2 x Countersheets (140 counters, 1 x 0.5”)

1 x Countersheets (280 counters, 0.5 x 0.5”)

1 x NEW mixed sheet of aircraft data cards and counters (4 ADCs and over 40 counters)

1 x NEW Battle Board (Same battle board as appeared in Supremacy)

-Grant