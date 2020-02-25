The Kickstarter campaign for the very interesting and thematic By Stealth and Sea starts today. The game is a solitaire design, with cooperative modes, that follows teams of Italian Royal Navy Frogmen through various daring raids on well protected harbors in the Mediterranean Sea during World War II. The player controls mini human torpedo submarines called SLC’s and must get past the defenses of the harbors to place their limpet mines on the hulls of Allied shipping to score victory points. The game is very tense, has some interesting choices regarding how skill tests are approached and each mission plays in about 30 minutes.

