A budding game designer Christopher Davis has reached out to ask if we could spread the word on the need for playtesters for one of his upcoming design projects called Future War: Korea, which is a 2-player low counter density game about a hypothetical war on the Korean Peninsula between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the United States of America. One player controls North Korea and the other player controls the South Korean-American Alliance.

Interested persons can reach Christopher at play.testing.games@gmail.com.

Chris is a very interesting designer and we have done several designer interviews with him over the past year including Operation Storm-333 and Hero of the Soviet Union.

-Grant