With It Or On It is the first game in the Shields & Swords Ancients Series that like its medieval era cousin Shields & Swords II, this series takes a broad brush approach to simulating battles, this time of the Ancient period, with an emphasis on speed and playability. While the basic philosophy and the core system of using Command Markers to activate Wings remains the same, each game in this Ancients line is designed from the ground-up to incorporate elements specific to its period and style of warfare.

This first game looks at six battles fought during the Greco-Persian and Peloponnesian Wars including Marathon, Plataea, Tanagra, Olpae, Delium and Mantinea.

-Grant