We were able to get together a 4-player game of Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 from GMT Games a few months ago and had a blast. We shot this mock battle report after each turn of our day long game. Ultimately, the game was called at the end of turn 6 with a Hapsburg victory. Great game that really needs 6 players to really experience the full joy of the design.

-Grant