A very easy to play game on one of the most terrible days of the American Civil War Antietam (or Sharpsburg as it was referred to by the CSA) where over 22,000 were killed, wounded, or missing. This game is an I-Go-You-Go simulation of the battle and has some very interesting mechanics for strength points, artillery rules and morale. We really enjoyed our play of this one and will have a review posted soon. I am also working on some written content for the blog covering the mechanics. Great looking counters and the map is also very good.

-Grant