As we did last year, we sat down and simply opened our mouths to talk about the year that was 2019.

Topics discussed include:

Our Favorite Games from 2019

Our Attendance at 4 Major Conventions (Origins, WBC, GenCon and Buckeye Game Fest)

Our “Big Game” Plays in 2019

The People We Met this Year

Insurgency in Indianapolis

War Themed Games (like Root, Undaunted: Normandy, 1941: Race to Moscow, Europe Divided and Pax Pamir) to Recruit Future Wargamers

Production Values vs. Cost

-Grant