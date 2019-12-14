We love tug of war style back and forth struggles that deal with history. Some of our favorite games are in this category, such as Twilight Struggle and Fort Sumter from GMT Games, 13 Days from Ultra Pro International, etc. Watergate is also a tug of war card game that deals with the Watergate Scandal of 1972 when President Richard Nixon tried to avoid the investigations of The Washington Post who was looking for the truth that Nixon knew about the break-in at the Democratic National Convention HQ. This game is a really well done fast playing (but with depth) back and forth affair that brings light to an interesting time in the history of the United States Presidency.

-Grant