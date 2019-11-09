Not only a totally gorgeously produced game, with its resin blocks carved to look like stone, or the evocative thematic map, but Pax Pamir Second Edition is a very solid and smooth playing game…period. We had a great time with this one and have grown to appreciate and love the design more each time we have played it. In this video review, we also take a look at the solitaire “bot” named Wakhan and the challenge that it offers either as a solo play option or just representing a third or fourth opponent.

-Grant