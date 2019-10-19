Unicorns do exist! We received a copy of Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel – Kursk 1943 3rd Edition from Academy Games last week and immediately ripped into the shrink wrap to get a look at the components and what is new. The new counter trays are amazing (although not all of the counters fit into them) and the tweaks to the system look really interesting as well. Can’t wait to get this one to the table soon!

-Grant