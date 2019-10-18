It’s that time again! We have a brand new in the shrink copy of Siege of Quebec 1759 from Worthington Publishing that’s up for grabs. All you need to do is pop in an email address in the bar on the right which will subscribe you to our blog! If you’re already subscribed with an email (or WordPress account) then you don’t need to do anything – you’re already entered!

In two weeks we’ll randomly select a winner and contact you through that email address to arrange shipping! Thanks again everyone, we know we have the best readers and viewers and you keep us going and this is our way of showing appreciation! Thank you.