We have finally secured a copy of Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution and are excited to get this one to the table. We now own or have played all of the C&C games with the exception of Battle Cry (which we own thanks to our friend Ryan Heilman who sent us a copy in August).
Once we get this one and Battle Cry played, the plan is to shoot a video ranking of our favorite games in the system.
-Grant
I think you will really like the game. The rules concerning line formation and routing really seem to capture period flavor. As you probably found out, this game is a real beast to sticker-up – which is a cautionary note to players who have yet to get it. It took my buddy and I a good 2 hours to do the “assembly” – as in “some assembly required”. I also have the expansion and it adds additional color to the base game. That said, I do wonder if this game is going to turn out to be something akin to The Great War in that it has limited expansion scope beyond just more scenarios. There really doesn’t seem to be much more unit/nationality scope you can add beyond what is already in the base game. Hope I’m wrong.
BTW if you are not already aware of it, the community supported website for the entire system is – https://www.commandsandcolors.net/. This is a great resource for additional scenarios, etc. For example, it’s almost the only place you can find extra scenarios for the C&C’s orphaned game – Battle Cry.
