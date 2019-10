Robin Hood is a 2-player game that is based in Medieval England and the Robin Hood legends we are all so familiar with. One side marshals the forces of the Sheriff of Nottingham led by the Black Knight, which leads Knights, Normans, Pike men and archers in the form of blocks. The other side is Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. Alexander played this game with our Father in Law and did the review on his own.

-Grant