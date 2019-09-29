We got to play a full 4-player game of A Distant Plain: Insurgency in Afghanistan (designed by Brian Train and Volko Ruhnke) while at Buckeye Game Fest and it was absolutely glorious. We played the “Obama’s War” scenario which took us about 5 hours to play through to the end which ended in a Coalition victory (Grant) by taking a Surge Operation and exiting enough Coalition Troops out of the conflict while avoiding loss of control, which would have given the win to the Warlords (Dean). Special guests with us were Dean and Zach who we had a great time with. Thanks fellas!
-Grant
Welcome home boys; as a far as I understand by the video, you had been playing just – well – omissis. For all that, and once more: welcome! ADP in particular, and COIN in general, is much more complex than you might fancy about. Please please, stop delivering assessment until you play four-player every title, or else you might happen to blow too much of the name of the game
If we wait until we play 4-player of every COIN before we shoot video it won’t happen. When we have played only two player we review it as such.
