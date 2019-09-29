We got to play a full 4-player game of A Distant Plain: Insurgency in Afghanistan (designed by Brian Train and Volko Ruhnke) while at Buckeye Game Fest and it was absolutely glorious. We played the “Obama’s War” scenario which took us about 5 hours to play through to the end which ended in a Coalition victory (Grant) by taking a Surge Operation and exiting enough Coalition Troops out of the conflict while avoiding loss of control, which would have given the win to the Warlords (Dean). Special guests with us were Dean and Zach who we had a great time with. Thanks fellas!

-Grant