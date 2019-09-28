We attended Buckeye Game Fest in Columbus, Ohio this year for 3 1/2 days of gaming after being invited by the Community Relations Manager Jeff Kyati (who is a really good fellow). Had never been but we were really glad that we attended as we got to play lots of larger multi-player games (such as Twilight Imperium IV and A Distant Plain) and generally had a really great time. Even was able to meet up with Rodney Smith from Watch It Played fame.

-Grant