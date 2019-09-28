We attended Buckeye Game Fest in Columbus, Ohio this year for 3 1/2 days of gaming after being invited by the Community Relations Manager Jeff Kyati (who is a really good fellow). Had never been but we were really glad that we attended as we got to play lots of larger multi-player games (such as Twilight Imperium IV and A Distant Plain) and generally had a really great time. Even was able to meet up with Rodney Smith from Watch It Played fame.
Buckeye Game Festival is a great regional gaming convention and I’m glad you guys had fun. Another fun con you might want to check out is Prezcon – http://www.prezcon.com/index.aspx. Similar vibe to BGF but spread out over an entire week — and it breaks up the winter blahs. Lots of block games get played at Prezcon and there is also a sub-con devoted to Revolutionary War games.
Thanks for the heads up. We will keep that in mind. We probably are able to do only 4 Cons per year so it’ll be tough to pick and choose.
Really enjoyed playing with you guys! Looking forward to playing more games with you someday soon!
