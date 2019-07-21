Spoiler Alert: After I shot this video I was able to get EVERYTHING back into the original box with some clever manipulation and without removing the insert! Thank you, thank you, I know. I’m very proud.
Spoiler Alert: After I shot this video I was able to get EVERYTHING back into the original box with some clever manipulation and without removing the insert! Thank you, thank you, I know. I’m very proud.
Haven’t heard of this one before. Looks awesome! Also, very impressive that you managed to get it all back in-box. Well done.
LikeLike