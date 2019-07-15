If you are interested in more information about the games in this series, or want to order one or all of the games, you can do so at the following link: https://www.consimsltd.com/shop/army-group-north
Unboxing, video, War Game Wednesday
Unboxing, video, War Game Wednesday
If you are interested in more information about the games in this series, or want to order one or all of the games, you can do so at the following link: https://www.consimsltd.com/shop/army-group-north
Nice concept with there smakowe games, hackingu possibility to be Coli NRD info parter game.
LikeLike
Hey Alexander: I’d like to see the review, possible play through… as of now, I have SO MANY Eastern Front games, I’m swimming through them! Just played AH’s Stalingrad (1963) yesterday. Thinking about “Thunder in the East” (Victory Point Games) and that massive map. Outside of the AH games (I prefer PanzerBlitz), I’m drowning in that time period! I consider this a great concept, but wonder how the game play compares with “Awakening the Bear”, “Storms of Steel”, and “Old School Tactical”? *** Perhaps you and Grant might do some sort of comparison of East Front games (including Combat Infantry, and other games)… how do they compare, which one’s you two would rank as far as playability, game mechanics and such. I know that would be a long series of videos, but it would be really interesting.
LikeLike
At some point we might compare the ones we have played, because there’s a ton we haven’t, it’s just a numbers game. Awakening the Bear and Storms of Steel are tactical level, and this is operational, so they’re very different. Normally I’m not excited about Eastfront games, they’re done to death, but these ones might scratch and itch with being smaller and hopefully shorter too.
LikeLike
Alexander, you fool, you haven’t played The Dark Valley, yet! What are you doooooooing…..!?!??!?!
Just kidding. Looks like fun. There’s a lot of overlap on the first two, so I’m wondering how they sort out the units between those two, but I suppose there was plenty of shifting of forces during the war as well.
LikeLike