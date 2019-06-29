Lists, video Video: Game Ranking of the COIN Series from GMT Games – Be Mad in the Comments Edition Date: June 29, 2019Author: Alexander 3 Comments Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Invierno whatever for Cuba Libre was eventually scratched after being in P500 for a couple pf years
Oh yeah, my top two Cuba Libre and Andean Abyss
I’ve played and enjoyed a number of eurogames over the last couple of decades. My first wargame was Pendragon, which I instantly fell in love with. Now I’ve gone back into the catalogue and played Falling Sky (since ancient history is my favorite) and A Distant Plain (just because the COIN system is so cool and the Afghan War is something I have become quite familiar with in the news). I love all three, even the one that’s not set in my favorite historical period(s). I will probably order Fire in the Lake soon. Having also played a good bit of C&C Ancients and just now learning Fields of Fire, I’m beginning to think wargames are for me.
