Corsair Leader: The WWII Pacific Theater Solitaire Game from Dan Verssen Games is a recent Kickstarter that focuses on the air operations of the US Navy and Marines in the Pacific Theater of World War II. The Leader Series are solo games that see players making decisions about the pilots and type of aircraft that they load out for each mission involved in multiple campaigns and have to meet certain objectives by taking out targets, both land and sea based, to score victory points. There are also detailed rules for aerial Dogfighting (which is based on the Down in Flames System) and rules that allow players to also work from land based air strips or from carriers.

If you are interested you can order a copy from the DVG website at the following link: https://www.mcssl.com/store/danverssengames/corsair-leader

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=py6zIbX-Zh0&t=1157s