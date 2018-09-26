Alexander and I had a blast as usual at Gen Con 2018, our 3rd in a row since starting The Players’ Aid, and here are our thoughts on the convention and what we saw. This year we experienced more wargames than in the past, demoing games from PSC Games such as Battle of Britain, and meeting up with Harold Buchanan to demo a copy of his unreleased Flashpoint: South China Sea.

In addition to the videos linked herein, I wrote a humorous (mostly) tongue-in-cheek piece on my Love/Hate Relationship with Gen Con.

-Grant