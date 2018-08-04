Following the disastrous 1963 battle of Ap Bac, more military equipment and advisors were sent by the United States to aid the Republic of South Vietnam in the hopes that better armaments and training could defeat the obviously growing strength of the Communist forces in that embattled country. The Battle of Binh Gia was the first major test of the effects of the escalating US presence in South Vietnam, and its outcome had a telling effect on the US role in the conflict.

Another fantastic looking poly bag game from High Flying Dice Games, Gone to Pieces: The Battle of Binh Gia, December 28, 1964 to January 1, 1965 is a small format fast playing game that comes with 120 double sided counters and two 11″ x 17″ maps drawn by Ilya Kudriashov. Play as either the ARVN, attempting to recover after an embarrassing loss at Ap Bac, or the Communist NLF. The counters are uncut but mounted and you will have to get out the X-Acto knife and ruler and have a little “arts and crafts” time to get ready to play but that is half the fun.

If you are interested in a copy of Gone to Pieces: The Battle of Binh Gia, December 28, 1964 to January 1, 1965, you can get a copy on the High Flying Dice Games website for $14.95 at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/pieces.html

