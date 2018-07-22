Fallen Land: A Post-Apocalyptic Board Game is designed for 2-5 players (the 1st expansion features two Solo Variants of differing skill levels and allows for the addition of a 6th player for truly epic games). It combines the elements of an epic strategy board game, with card building, light role-playing, and is driven by macabre stories of a world gone mad. The game features adventure, politics, and economics to deliver an unlimited sandbox style game. Each game in this massive world, including the variables will change: the cards, player interactions, stories, strategies and threats. You will never have the same experience twice. The game has a strong pulp influence, but its roots stem from Cold War studies.

This game is a lot of fun, rich with theme and narrative. Each card that is used for various missions and encounters is a well thought out and interesting miniature story that players get to experience as they roll multi-colored dice to try to meet required skill check numbers to overcome the challenge before them. I loved Fallen Land and cannot wait to play the game with my larger group.

