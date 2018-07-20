After a few inquiries from YouTube, etc. we made a limited quantity of The Players’ Aid official T-shirts. Sizes XL-3XL are available and they’re all black and it’s a $30 flat fee via PayPal (shipping included). If you’re interested shoot us an email and we can organize payment at theplayersaid@gmail.com and please include the size/quantity/shipping address. If you’re international let me know, we can ship to a few places but we can discuss that one on one. First come first served, so let us know!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related