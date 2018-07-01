D-Day at Iwo Jima is a solitaire game simulating the amphibious invasion of Iwo Jima during February 1945. The five-week battle was some of the bloodiest fighting in the Pacific. In one of the costliest intelligence failures of the war, the planners had completely misjudged the situation that would face the Marines. The beaches had been described as excellent and the advance inland was expected to be easy. Instead, the Marines were faced with 15-foot-high slopes of soft black volcanic ash that brought the normally rapidly moving Marines down to a slow plod. In addition, the lack of a vigorous response led the Marines to believe that the bombardment had completely suppressed the defenses. However, General Kuribayashi was far from beaten. Understanding that his forces were insufficient to defeat the massive American invasion force, he had decided to defend the island in-depth.

In D-Day at Iwo Jima, designer Joe Youst builds on John Butterfield’s award winning solitaire game system. The player controls three US Marine divisions against a determined Japanese defense. The no-dice combat system highlights the unknown enemy deployments and coordination of the right weapon systems and tactics.

Players familiar with the previous three games in the system will be able to quickly set up and play this latest version. New features include a random fortification generation system that simulates the ability of the Japanese forces to “re-fortify” supposedly weakened positions and an updated infiltration system that encourages the player to maintain a continuous line.

-Grant