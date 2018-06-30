Had the Germans and Italians gone ahead with Operation Herkules, the invasion of Malta, a key position they would have needed to take was Fort Benghaisa. That fort guarded the second island’s second largest port on the eastern end of Malta (Marsaxlokk Bay). A Rock and a Hard Place: The Battle of Fort Benghaisa, 1942 details the planned German airborne assault to take the fort.

If you are interested in the game, you can order a copy (along with the shown card set) for $10.00 from the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/rock.html

-Grant