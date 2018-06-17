Patton’s Vanguard: The Battle of Arracourt, 1944 from Revolution Games is an Area-Impulse wargame that pits the advancing Americans against the German defenders as the Allied advance pushes through France 4 months after the D-Day landings in September, 1944. The game uses area movement and forces many tactical decisions on both sides as the Germans must decide how to best use their early armor advantage over the advancing Americans before it grows late and the Sunset Die Roll changes and brings in more defenders. The Germans must strike early and often in order to have a realistic opportunity at victory.

-Grant