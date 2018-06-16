1812: The Invasion of Canada from Academy Games is a light and educational wargame in the Birth of America Series that sees players fighting the War of 1812 in the Great Lakes for dominance of the North American continent. There are two alliances including the British Alliance made up of British Regulars, Canadian Militia and Native Americans and the American Alliance consisting of American Regulars and Militia. Each faction has a unique faction deck of cards that are used to move groups or armies around the board to engage in combat, which is then decided by rolling a number of special customized faction dice to determine the outcome. Simple mechanics, but with definite strategic decisions, this game can be played in about 90 minutes and offers some really fun and engaging gameplay.

-Grant