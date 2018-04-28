Set in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting, Fallen Land: A Post-Apocalyptic Board Game is a hybrid game that combines the elements of a strategy board game, with card building and role-playing. It is driven by very detailed and deep stories of a world after the final great war that ends civilization as we know it and features adventure, politics and economics to deliver an unlimited sandbox experience. The game is very well done and you can definitely tell the creators have put their blood, sweat and tears into this one.

Here is a link to an interview we did with one of the designers Jon Lonngren on the game, its background and how it works: Jon Lonngren Interview.

-Grant