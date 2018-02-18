Wing Leader: Blitz 1939-1942 is the first expansion for GMT’s Wing Leader system. Blitz adds more aircraft and scenarios to play while expanding the game into new theaters of war. There also is a new campaign mode that focuses on the invasion of Russia. Some of the new aircraft will include the Soviet I-16, I-153 and MiG-3, the Curtiss Hawk 75 fighter, and most of the major French fighters including the M.S.406 and MB.152C. There are a lot of new aircraft cards in the game and it was fun just looking through them, much less getting them to the table for a play. One word of caution. You will need a copy of Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942 to play Wing Leader: Blitz.

-Grant