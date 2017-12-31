Operation Icarus from Tiny Battle Publishing is a brigade-level tactical wargame that takes a look at what would have happened had Britain not occupied Iceland in May, 1940 and Germany had in an attempt to set up a northern base for an invasion of England and even more harassment of shipping lanes with the vaunted U-Boats. We have played the game and wanted to get this video out so you can see what it has to offer. Sorry about the technical issues we had with sound which required us to reshoot the introduction to the video.

-Grant