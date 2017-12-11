Seriously people, it’s that easy! Just follow our blog by email, or with your WordPress account, and a random follower will be chosen after the 31st of December 2017. The great news for all of our loyal readers and followers – you’re already entered to win! You literally have to do nothing to have a chance to win. We’ll ship an unopened brand new shrink wrapped copy of Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid from GMT Games for you to crack out during the long, cold winter months! Merry Christmas!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related