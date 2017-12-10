We have received a copy of Old School Tactical Volume 2 West Front 1944-1945 from Flying Pig Games fresh off its successful Kickstarter campaign along with all the extras, including the Airborne Expansion pack, the extra Luck Cards, custom dice, neoprene play mats, Strategy Guide and Pocket Battles, which gives you 6 additional scenarios. These games are so chock full of stuff that the box is hard to get back on once you open it all. If you are interested, here is our review of Old School Tactical Volume 1 East Front .

-Grant