New to me line of Tactical Combat games from Lock ‘n Load Publishing. Lock ‘n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Pacific focuses on the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II and sees you commanding either Americans (among other Allied nations) or the Empire of Japan. Love the production value of this game and the system looks really cool.
-Grant
I try to not be political and put the past behind me but seeing a Japanese soldier under a title with “heroes” is a bit off putting. Same problem with Conflict of Heroes: Guadalcanal which has a charging Japanese soldier. Love the games and the quality of the art but not the composition.
