Prior to Gen Con this year, I was contacted by Lisa Keeney with Shapeways to see if we were interested in giving a few of their products a look and a review. They sent to us a 6 sided Steampunk dice along with a smallish Toad Warrior or Frogman miniature that had been designed by Andrew Simon Thomas and 3D printed. Check out this video look at both of those pieces, with a special add on video from Alexander near the end showing the painted up Toad Warrior mini that we plan to use in our ongoing Pathfinder campaign as an NPC.

If you are interested in the different products offered by Shapeways, please visit their website at the following link: https://www.shapeways.com/

-Grant