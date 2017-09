Check out my unboxing video for Supply Lines of the American Revolution: The Northern Theater, 1775-1777 from Hollandspiele. I am really excited about this game and have had it on my wish list since it came out earlier this year. One note, I mistakenly referred to the cut up snake image found on the cover as the “Don’t Tread on Me” snake, when in fact it is the “Join, or Die” snake, so please forgive my error. I knew what it was, but my old brain didn’t.

-Grant