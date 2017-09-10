The Scheldt Campaign designed by Brian Train and from Hollandspiele is an operational level wargame focused on the clearing of the Scheldt Estuary located in Belgium and Holland after the fall of the port city of Antwerp to British forces in September 1944 during World War II. The goal of the campaign was to clear the coastal defenses located at the mouth of the Scheldt so that the port could be properly used to support the drive of Allied forces into Germany. Another great design from Brian Train. If you are interested, we did an interview with Brian covering the game in November 2016.

-Grant