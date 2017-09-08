Our thoughts following our initial play of Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62 from GMT Games. A superbly designed 2-player experience in the vaunted COIN Series of games. We were unsure if the 2-player setup would work well but it was great with the newly designed initiative track that just works perfectly. We look forward to exploring this game some more in the near future.

