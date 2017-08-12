I have had my eye on this game for a while now. Bradley’s D-Day was released in 2011 and is a campaign study from Against the Odds Magazine and is literally an entire issue of the publication devoted to a look at the American efforts as a part of the D-Day Invasion, focusing on Utah and Omaha beaches. The magazine contains lots of reference material on the operations as well as contains an entire game with over 400 counters and a 22×34″ full color paper map. The magazine also comes with a bonus game called War with a Vengeance that focuses on the German V-1 rocket attacks on Britain.

-Grant