My promised first thoughts after my first play of Merrill’s Marauders Commandos in Burma 1943-1944 from Decision Games. Great little solitaire wargame that can be pretty difficult to meet your objectives in. Each mission has a specific number of objectives you have to meet, such as capturing airfields and surviving ambushes, but the most difficult part is meeting the KIA objectives, as you are more often than not significantly outgunned by the Japanese. Having Tactical Superiority (initiative) helps, as you can fire first more often than not and take out the Japanese big units before they get to roll their 8 dice, but still really challenging…and I like that in a solitaire game!

-Grant