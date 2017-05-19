To enter and try and get your hands on a brand new unopened copy of Pericles by GMT Games all you have to do is follow our blog, either via email, or with your WordPress account. We’ll draw names and the lucky winner will receive Mark Herman’s latest creation. If you’re already a follower, then it’s even easier: all you have to do is nothing! You’re already in the running to win!
Feel free to leave a compelling argument in the comments as to why you should win (it won’t help, because it’ll be a random draw, but it might make for some good reading!)
This is exciting! And I’m already entered to win this game that I’ll probably lose when I play against my wife. 🙂
We can just say it’s random and go ahead and give me the copy of another mentally punishing Mark Herman game.
Thanks. Good luck all. Will homemade cookies increase my odds.?
Awesome you guys!
I would like to win and increase my GMT games library by one game.. This game.
