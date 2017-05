In Yokohama, each player is a merchant in Meiji period Japan, trying to gain fame from a successful business, and to do so they need to build a store, broaden their sales channels, learn a variety of techniques, and (of course) respond to trade orders from abroad.

This unboxing is NOT of the Deluxe Edition so don’t get your hopes up. The game is still well made, with lots of high quality cardboard to wet your appetite.

-Grant