Mound Builders from Victory Point Games is a solitaire States of Siege game where players represent the two largest pre-Columbian Indian “mound builder” cultures that dominated eastern North America from before the time of Christ until the coming of the European colonists in the 17th century. Your empire represents the earlier Hopewell culture and the later Mississippian culture that derived from it.

We enjoy these States of Siege games and Alexander has written reviews on two other titles in the series, including Dawn of the Zeds 3rd Edition and Zulus on the Ramparts!. Look for a review of Mound Builders over the next few weeks.

-Grant