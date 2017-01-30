Always a great and a terrible day when the monthly update comes out from GMT Games, letting us all know how much longer we have to wait for our games on P500 to be completed and ready to play. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the principle that great games take time to perfect and that the process can take 12-18 months, if not longer. I am a patient person (not really but it is therapeutic to type that statement). But I have this thing called a “GMT Games Addiction” (recently recognized by the American Medical Association which is now covered by most insurance plans), and IT has NO patience. So, when the update came out, I was immediately drawn to one of the new offerings and immediately ordered it! What game is it that had such power over me that it drew me right into it’s tractor beam and overcame my iron will and staunch resistance? (that also is sarcasm if you haven’t ever read one of my previous update posts). Well, it appears to be a diamond in the rough from a designer that I really respect, Mark McLaughlin (Hitler’s Reich).

Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea

Several months ago, I did a Designer Interview with Mark McLaughlin covering Hitler’s Reich, a card driven game that simulates World War II in Europe in under 2 hours, without using dice. I can tell you that game looks awesome and I am eagerly awaiting its final production and release. In my humble opinion, if you can create a war game covering such a massive conflict as WWII without using dice, you have some design skills! So when Inner Sea was offered up, I immediately saw the same greatness in the game and jumped on board. A civilization building game that also doesn’t use dice but relies on event cards and competition cards, the Inner Sea promises to deliver a sweeping experience in just one evening. But one of the game’s greatest attractions for me is the highly developed solitaire system in which the player competes against “the system” in various scenarios that are all different. These scenarios include defending the Late Roman Empire against a myriad of domestic and foreign challenges, the epic struggle of the Greeks vs the Persians (have you seen the movie 300?!?) or the challenges of Ancient Egypt (The “God Kings of Egypt” solitaire scenario). I am really looking forward to this one!

Conclusion and Summary of my P500 Orders

I would like to wrap this post up with a summary of where my 19 P500 games (21 appear on the below list but two have been shipped and received) stand as of January 27th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on November 21st.

1989: Dawn of Freedom – 152 [+13 orders] – Another slow month. Why is this game moving so slowly? I have heard and read that it is amazing! And there are not many copies at all out there on the market. Please help me move this one along. Triumph & Tragedy: European Balance of Power – Shipped in November and is now in my possession…although I have not played it yet as we have had too many new games to give it a go! Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation – 459 [+61 orders] I love anything about the Reformation! Holy War anyone? Also assigned a tentative shipping date of 3Q 2017. I can wait as I will have many new games to play before then! Space Empires 4x – 300 [+30 orders] 4x games are awesome and I love a good Sci-Fi themed game! Also assigned a tentative shipping date of 3Q 2017. I might look at ordering its expansions as well. The Hunters – 450 [+62 orders] WWII submarine warfare with the vaunted U-Boats! Navajo Wars – 311 [+25 orders] I love stories and games about Native Americans. When I was a kid I read dozens of history books on Native Americans. Read my interview with Joel Toppen about Navajo Wars and Comancheria. With Comancheria having recently released, and lots of pictures showing up on Twitter, I expect that this one might gain some momentum over the next few months. The Last Hundred Yards – 478 [+61 orders] A WWII tactical game that exhibits the actions and reactions of real troops from initiative, to communication and other factors. Yes, please! Read my interview with designer Mike Denson that was posted in November! Hitler’s Reich – 627 [+56 orders, made the cut!] WWII Card Driven Game that plays in under 2 hours. Read my interview with designer Mark McLaughlin that was posted in December. Has been assigned a tentative shipping date of 3Q 2017. Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62 – 1,251 [+72 orders, made the cut!] I love the COIN Series of games and Brian Train is an amazing designer. Read my 3 part interview with him on CT. (Part I, Part II & Part III). Assigned a tentative shipping date of June 2017! Bayonets & Tomahawks – 584 [+60 orders, made the cut!] – I love a good game about the French & Indian War. Read my interview with designer Marc Rodrigue about B&T! Also congrats to him on B&T making the cut! No tentative shipping date set yet. Holland 44′ – 1,086 [+159 orders, made the cut!] – Airborne paratroopers over the fields of Holland. Plus, Mark Simonitch can surely design a great game – see The U.S. Civil War. Assigned a tentative shipping date of 3Q 2017! Read my interview with designer Mark Simonitch about Holland ’44. Imperial Struggle – 1,733 [+189 orders, made the cut on 1st day!] Assigned a tentative shipping date of 4Q 2017! I have reached out to designer Ananda Gupta for an interview but it may not happen until March. No Retreat: The Russian Front – Shipped in November and is now in my possession…although as with T&T, I have not yet played! Too busy with other games for the blog. Soon though, soon! Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars – 1,147 [+134 orders, made the cut!] – I love any game designed by the great Mark Herman and have loved playing his other recent game Churchill and this will be sure to impress as well. Assigned a tentative shipping date of March 2017! Read my interview with Mark Herman about Pericles! Ariovistus: A Falling Sky Expansion – 1,019 [+209 orders, made the cut!] – I love Falling Sky and when this one was offered, it didn’t take me long to order it! A 5th playable faction and some new upgraded components for the base game. My interview with c0-designer Volko Ruhnke was posted in October. The Russian Campaign: Designer Signature Edition – 823 [+153 orders, made the cut!] – I now own an Eastern Front game but this one is THE quintessentially respected volume! It will be mine. Cataclysm A Second World War – 638 [+26 orders, made the cut!] – I am very interested in this sandbox style game of World War II that starts in 1933 and where anything can happen including French tanks rolling into Berlin? Read my interview with Scott Muldoon and Bill Terdoslavich about Cataclysm! Roads to Leningrad – 86 [+7 orders] – This game is medium complexity and has high suitability for solitaire. Also, this is the 2nd edition and they are fixing some rules problems, updating the map and player aides (full color) and also there are 528 counters! I love counters and this game has 528. I have reached out to designer Vance von Borries for an interview and hope to be posting it the first full week of February. SpaceCorp: 2025-3000 AD – 763 [+447, made the cut!] I love a good Sci-Fi themed game and this one looks great. I also really enjoy John Butterfield’s designs. I need to reach out to him to do an interview soon. Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs – 315 [+157] Tank on tank combat in World War II for up to 8 players! Panzers, T34’s, what more could you want in a game. Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 178

I only ordered one new game this month on the P500! With 4 new games offered, and for me to only jump on 1, I will count this as a victory! I still have my eye on several of the other newer offerings (including Golden Gate Park and Red Storm) as well as others that have been on the list for a while. Please consider helping me out by P500’ing one or all of these great games on my list! You will be helping me personally as I can get to play these great games sooner and you also will be helping out GMT Games, who has given us all such great joy with their creations!

