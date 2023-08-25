The July 2023 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing Grand Strategy Games, including what the genre is, what we like about it and then some of its different types of mechanics. This was a fun discussion!

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in July, which included a trip to the World Boardgaming Championships held July 25th through July 30th, and a look at what games we plan on playing in August.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant