Alexander has started a new video series on our YouTube Channel called From Cover to Cover where he reads a book on a subject and then pairs that with a discussion of the book while covering a few games also on the subject. In this fifth entry in the series, he takes a look at a long form poem called Memorial written by Alice Oswald. This poem is a version of Homer’s Iliad so he struggled to find any good games on Troy and the Trojan War so he asks what games are you aware of?

-Grant