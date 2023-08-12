Europa Universalis: The Price of Power is a Strategic level board-wargame that gives players a full 4X game experience in a historical setting. Through the strategic use of cards and careful management of resources, you can expand your realm on the map board, while at the same time developing the internal machinery of the state on your player board. You must build diplomatic relations that support your ambition and you can explore far-away parts of the world. By recruiting skilled advisors and carefully investing monarch power in great ideas, province development, and long-term strategies, you may well be able to outshine your historical counterparts.

This is a game for 1–4 players (depending on the various scenarios included and up to 6 with the expansion). The goal of the game is to build the most successful empire, and points are scored for (amongst other things) owned provinces, explored territories, diplomatic relations, victories in wars, and secret objectives that have been accomplished.

-Grant